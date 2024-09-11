In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS