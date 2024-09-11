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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Activa 125
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 88,339
Mileage47.5 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc123.92 cc
Power14 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm162 mm
Length
2055 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg109 kg
Height
1060 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm712 mm
Width
765 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km249.1 km
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm8.42 PS
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc123.92 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.4.2 Inch TFT Display
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA12V 5Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14488,339
RTO
8,9427,067
Insurance
7,0126,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,188

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125
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Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Raider

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Activa 125 vs Pleasure Plus
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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