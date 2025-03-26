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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Xtreme 160r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc163.2 cc
Power14 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm167 mm
Length
2055 mm2029 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1327 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg139.5 kg
Height
1060 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm790 mm
Width
765 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
149.5 cc163.2 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
.Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,04,749
RTO
8,9428,680
Insurance
7,01211,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,683

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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