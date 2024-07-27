In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power & torque 16.9 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R 4V in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 48.28 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Xtreme 160R 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Xtreme 160r 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|48.28 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|16.9 PS PS