In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 7 colours.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
