In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs XPulse 200 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|36 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|19.16 PS PS