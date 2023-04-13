In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 91,952
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS