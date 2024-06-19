In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|9.15 PS PS