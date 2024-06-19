In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Passion Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Passion plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 80,328
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS