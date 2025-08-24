In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Glamour
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 81,063
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|10.53 PS PS