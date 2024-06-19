In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Glyde Plus engine makes power & torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs Glyde Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Glyde plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|52 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|40 min