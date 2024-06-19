In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Evolve R [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS & 54 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar 150 vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|115 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-