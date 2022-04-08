HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs E1

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Bounce Infinity E1

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Neon BS6
₹85,408*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm85 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
149.5 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,43797,518
Ex-Showroom Price
98,06793,386
RTO
7,8450
Insurance
6,5254,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4162,096
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
No Offers Available.

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra Pro

Fujiyama Spectra Pro

54,384 - 79,975
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone

Fujiyama Ozone

99,918 Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

83,400 - 91,300
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details