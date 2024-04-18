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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Pulsar n250
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc249 cc
Power14 PS PS24.5 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar N250
STD 2024
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2055 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm1342 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg164 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph132 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc249 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateSlipper Clutch
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork-
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister-
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,75,307
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,51,910
RTO
8,94212,152
Insurance
7,01211,245
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6023,768

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar N250 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar N250undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N250 vs Pulsar NS200

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Pulsar N250 gets new body graphics, which help accentuate the lines and add to the road presence of the motorcycle
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know
18 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets new USD forks, more colours and body graphics, as well as the much-needed digital console
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 first ride review - More wholesome, better value
13 Apr 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched with new console, USD forks; priced at 1.51 lakh
10 Apr 2024
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
9 Apr 2024
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Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
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