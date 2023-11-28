In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 7 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less