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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc249 cc
Power14 PS PS24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Height
1060 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkMonoshock with Nitrox
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic (37 mm)
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,40,915
RTO
8,94211,603
Insurance
7,0129,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6023,488

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 was showcased at the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z but a price announcement is yet to be made
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 starts arriving at dealerships, priced at 1.51 lakh
21 May 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
9 Apr 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was first introduced in 2021 but was pulled off the shelves due to low demand. It made a comeback in mid-2024 but has been discontinued once again within seven months of launch
Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in India again, seven months after last update
4 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
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