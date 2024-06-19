In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar 220 F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 220 F engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 220 F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Pulsar 220 f
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|40.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|220 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS