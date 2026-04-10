In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Pulsar 180
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|42.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|178 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm