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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl48.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc149.68 cc
Power14 PS PS14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025]
Single Disc
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2055 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm1352 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg140 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm790 mm
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km679 Km
Max Speed
115 kmph115 Kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc149.68 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkMonoshock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic (31 mm)
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,33,631
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,16,755
RTO
8,9429,671
Insurance
7,0127,205
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,872

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Raider

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Latest Car & Bike News

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
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Both motorcycles use a 150 cc, single-cylinder engine but the Pulsar P150 is more powerful than the Yamaha FZ-S FI.
Yamaha FZ-S FI vs Bajaj Pulsar P150: Which 150 cc motorcycle should you buy?
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The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
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The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
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