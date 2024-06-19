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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Bajaj Pulsar N160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar N160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Pulsar n160
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl59.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc164.82 cc
Power14 PS PS16 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2055 mm1989 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1358 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg147 kg
Height
1060 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm795 mm
Width
765 mm743 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm16 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc164.82 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkNitrox Monoshock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic Forks (37 mm)
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
.LCD
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,38,450
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,16,142
RTO
8,94210,021
Insurance
7,01212,287
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,975

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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