In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar N160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Pulsar n160
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|59.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|164.82 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|16 PS PS