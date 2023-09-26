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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl48.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc149.68 cc
Power14 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2055 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm1352 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg145 kg
Height
1060 mm-
Saddle Height
785 mm790 mm
Width
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph90 Kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc149.68 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkMono-Shock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic (31 mm)
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,42,085
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,24,890
RTO
8,9429,991
Insurance
7,0127,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6023,053

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 sporty commuter launched: Key highlights
26 Sept 2023
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
9 Apr 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 was introduced as a step above the classic Pulsar 150 in the lineup but received a lukewarm response
⁠Bajaj Pulsar N150 discontinued in India, de-listed from website
15 Jul 2025
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30 Sept 2023
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