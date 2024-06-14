In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Pulsar 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 85,677
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|11.8 PS PS