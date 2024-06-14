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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Bajaj Pulsar 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Pulsar 125
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 85,677
Mileage47.5 kmpl51.46 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc124.4 cc
Power14 PS PS11.8 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Neon Single Seat
₹85,178*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Wheel
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Wheel
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11.5 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Length
2055 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg140 kg
Height
1060 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm-
Width
765 mm755 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc124.4 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork-
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister-
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,09898,159
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,14485,178
RTO
8,9426,814
Insurance
7,0126,167
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,109

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs SP 125
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 125 vs Shine

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
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14 Jun 2024
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2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
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