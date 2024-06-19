In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|10.9 PS PS