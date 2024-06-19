In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|40.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|220 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS