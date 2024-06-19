In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Bajaj Avenger 220 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger 220 Street engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Avenger 220 Street Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Avenger 220 street
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|220 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|19.03 PS PS