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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs RayZR 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Rayzr 125
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 68,077₹ 74,960
Mileage51.46 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc125 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm145 mm
Length
2055 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg99 kg
Height
1060 mm1190 mm
Width
755 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl-
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc125 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas ShockUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16486,928
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84374,960
RTO
6,2275,996
Insurance
6,0945,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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