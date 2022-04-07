HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs RayZR 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Yamaha RayZR 125

Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Drum
₹69,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.7 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignitionTransistor Controlled Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc125 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16488,063
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84373,330
RTO
6,2276,397
Insurance
6,0945,911
Accessories Charges
02,425
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,892

