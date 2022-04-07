HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6
₹99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dual digital ignitionTransistor controlled ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,1641,21,901
Ex-Showroom Price
77,8431,04,700
RTO
6,2278,909
Insurance
6,0946,617
Accessories Charges
01,675
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9372,620

