HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs O3

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs White Carbon Motors O3

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16460,847
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84355,900
RTO
6,2273,354
Insurance
6,0941,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,307

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details