In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|O3
|Brand
|Bajaj
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-