In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS