In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Victor
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS