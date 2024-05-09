HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Sport
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 68,077₹ 59,431
Mileage51.46 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.7 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.19 PS PS

Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc109.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm175 mm
Length
2055 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg112 kg
Height
1060 mm1080 mm
Width
755 mm705 mm
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16468,806
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84359,431
RTO
6,2273,565
Insurance
6,0945,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,478

