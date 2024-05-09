In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.