In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|7.81 PS PS