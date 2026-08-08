In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|5.4 PS PS