In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Radeon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.19 PS PS