|Max Power
|12 PS @ 8500 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|50.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Dual digital ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|124.4 cc
|124.8 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Carburetor
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|56 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹90,164
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹77,843
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹6,227
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹6,094
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,937
|₹1,844