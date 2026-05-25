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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 68,077₹ 73,340
Mileage51.46 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.7 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Tail Light
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L6 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm150 mm
Length
2055 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg107 kg
Height
1060 mm1115 mm
Width
755 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl-
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
50.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc109.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frameHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16485,313
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84373,340
RTO
6,2275,867
Insurance
6,0946,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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