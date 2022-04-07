|Max Power
|12 PS @ 8500 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Stroke
|50.5 mm
|52.9 mm
|Max Torque
|11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Dual digital ignition
|IDI-Dual Mode Digital Ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124.4 cc
|159.7 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Carburetor
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|56 mm
|62 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹90,164
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹77,843
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹6,227
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹6,094
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,937
|₹2,588