In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours