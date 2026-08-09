In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Techo Electra Raptor [2017-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Raptor [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 57,423 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Raptor [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Raptor [2017-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Raptor [2017-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 57,423
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-