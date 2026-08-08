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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs Saathi [2020-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 57,697 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Saathi [2020-2024] has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Saathi [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Saathi [2020-2024]
BrandBajajTecho Electra
Price₹ 68,077₹ 57,697
Range-80 km/charge
Mileage51.46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
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Saathi [2020-2024]
Techo Electra Saathi [2020-2024]
STD
₹57,697*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm150 mm
Length
2055 mm-
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
140 kg-
Height
1060 mm-
Width
755 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3-10,Rear :- 3-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frameReinforced High Strength Steel Chassis
Body Type
Commuter BikesElectric Bikes, Moped Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas ShockDual Mono
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V48 V, 26 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16457,697
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84357,697
RTO
6,2270
Insurance
6,0940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,240

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