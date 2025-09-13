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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs Avenis

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Avenis
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 68,077₹ 83,793
Mileage51.46 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2055 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg106 kg
Height
1060 mm1175 mm
Width
755 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl-
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.4 cc124.3 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas ShockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,1641,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84383,793
RTO
6,2279,503
Insurance
6,0946,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9372,152

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