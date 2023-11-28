Saved Articles

HT Auto
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Revolt RV300

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16494,999
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84394,999
RTO
6,2270
Insurance
6,0940
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9372,041

