In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Etrance
|Brand
|Bajaj
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-