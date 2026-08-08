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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Okinawa Lite

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Lite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Lite
BrandBajajOkinawa
Price₹ 68,077₹ 69,093
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage51.46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
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Lite
Okinawa Lite
STD
₹69,093*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Length
2055 mm1730 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm-
Kerb Weight
140 kg-
Height
1060 mm1280 mm
Width
755 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl-
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
50.5 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub motor
Displacement
124.4 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas ShockDouble Shocker with dual tube technology
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16472,680
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84369,093
RTO
6,2270
Insurance
6,0943,587
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,562

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