In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 57 kmpl. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less