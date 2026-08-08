In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Zoom
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.