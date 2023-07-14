In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Lyf
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes