In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours.
Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours.
The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 57 kmpl.
The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
