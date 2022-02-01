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HomeCompare BikesPulsar 125 Neon vs Grazia

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Grazia
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 68,077₹ 60,539
Mileage51.46 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.25 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm171 mm
Length
2055 mm1829 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg108 kg
Height
1060 mm1167 mm
Width
755 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc124 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frameUnder bone
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16487,979
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84375,859
RTO
6,2276,068
Insurance
6,0946,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,891

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