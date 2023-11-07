In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 57 kmpl. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less