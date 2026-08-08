In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS