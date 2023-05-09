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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 125 neon Activa 6g
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 68,077₹ 74,369
Mileage51.46 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc109.51 cc
Power11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm162 mm
Length
2055 mm1833 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg106 kg
Height
1060 mm1165 mm
Width
755 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
170 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Highway Mileage
57 kmpl-
City Mileage
51.46 kmpl-
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc109.51 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Single down tube chassis frame-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Twin Gas Shock3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Pilot Lamps
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V12V / 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16486,446
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84374,369
RTO
6,2275,949
Insurance
6,0946,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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