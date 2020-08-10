Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Honda Activa 6G

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12 PS @ 8500 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Dual digital ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc109.51 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i EngineFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,16487,852
Ex-Showroom Price
77,84375,347
RTO
6,2276,528
Insurance
6,0945,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9371,888

